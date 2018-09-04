FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 4, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon evacuates Mobile Bay facilities in Gulf ahead of Storm Gordon

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it evacuated offshore personnel and is performing a controlled shut-down of its Mobile Bay facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Exxon also said it has evacuated the Lena platform.

Gordon is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Gulf Coast borders of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Lena platform is about 110 miles (177 km)southeast of New Orleans. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.