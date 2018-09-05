FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 5, 2018 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Storm Gordon making landfall west of Alabama-Mississippi border -NHC

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon was making landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

Gordon was located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south-southwest of Mobile, Alabama and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Rapid weakening is forecast after Gordon moves inland, and is forecast to become a tropical depression on Wednesday,” the NHC added (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.