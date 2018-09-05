Storm Gordon weakens as it moves inland of Mississippi: NHC

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon is weakening as it moves farther inland of Mississippi but the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Gordon is about 20 miles (30 km) northwest of Hattiesburg, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), it said.

The storm, which is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later Wednesday morning, will likely move across the lower Mississippi Valley through the day, the NHC added. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Andrew Heavens)