FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 4, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Storm Gordon likely to become hurricane upon landfall tonight: NHC

1 Min Read

(Updates location, tweaks lead)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast on Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Gordon was located about 230 miles (365 km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of four to eight inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southeast Arkansas, the NHC said. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.