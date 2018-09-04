UPDATE 1-Storm Gordon likely to become hurricane upon landfall tonight: NHC

(Updates location, tweaks lead)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast on Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Gordon was located about 230 miles (365 km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of four to eight inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southeast Arkansas, the NHC said.