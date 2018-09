NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc evacuated eastern Gulf of Mexico operations and shut in production at its Ram Powell, Amberjack and Pompano platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The company also shut in smaller oil and gas production assets in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico shelf formation, spokesman Sergio Maiworm said. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney)