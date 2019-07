July 10 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it is removing all non-essential staff from its eastern U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production platforms.

The Houston-area oil producer is evacuating all workers and shutting in production at four central Gulf facilities, the Constitution, Heidelberg, Holstein and Marco Polo platforms. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)