Hurricane Hanna may cause tornadoes in Texas -NHC

July 25 (Reuters) - Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, may cause a few tornadoes in parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain on Saturday afternoon and in overnight hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi in Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph) on Saturday afternoon, according to the NHC.