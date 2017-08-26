FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston to get 2-3 feet of rain in coming days -mayor
Sections
Featured
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Reuters Facebook Live
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 26, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 2 months ago

Houston to get 2-3 feet of rain in coming days -mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Houston will receive two to three feet of rain in the coming days, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday as the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years moved inland.

“This is serious,” Turner said in a televised interview as Tropical Storm Harvey lashed the state. “It is important that people stay off the roads.”

Turner said the city is prepared for what he described as a “major water event.” (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.