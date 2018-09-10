FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hurricane Helene strengthens over the eastern Atlantic Ocean: NHC

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hurricane Helene continues to gain in strength over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, with additional strengthening expected during the next day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday.

Helene is about 195 miles (320 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said, adding slow weakening should begin by late Tuesday.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

