TC Energy's Marketlink oil pipeline shut as flooding disrupts ops at Gulf Coast terminals - traders

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp’s Marketlink oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Nederland, Texas was shut as flooding disrupted operations at U.S. Gulf Coast terminals, traders familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Dangerous flash floods inundated parts of southeastern Texas on Thursday as Tropical Depression Imelda dumped the last of its rains, with the National Hurricane Center predicting rain totals up to 35 inches (89 cm) in some coastal areas.

Energy Transfer LP’s Nederland terminal, located between Beaumont and Port Arthur, was also shut due to heavy rains, five market sources said.

The 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) Marketlink pipeline connects to the Nederland terminal, market sources said, forcing the line to be shut.

Energy Transfer and TC Energy did not respond to requests for comment.

Exxon Mobil Corp shut its 369,024 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, crude oil refinery on Thursday because of flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Other refineries in southeast Texas cut back production as heavy rain continued to fall for a second day from Houston to western Louisiana. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Nick Zieminski)