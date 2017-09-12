Buckeye aims to resume operations at Bahamas Borco terminal after Irma

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP said on Tuesday it aims to restart its Bahamas terminal, also known as Borco, on Tuesday after Hurricane Irma rampaged through the Caribbean as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record.

The terminal, located in Freeport, on Grand Bahama Island, is Buckeye’s largest and has the capacity to store 26.2 million barrels of oil, fuel oil, gasoline and other products. It is also the largest fuel storage terminal in the western hemisphere, the Buckeye Global Marine Partners website said.

Buckeye was forced to shut the terminal due to Irma, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)