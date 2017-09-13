CSX resumes normal train operations into parts of Georgia -statement

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Csx Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed normal train operations into Waycross and Savannah, in Georgia, and limited service into Jacksonville, Florida, where it has also reopened intermodal facilities.

The No. 3 U.S. railroad also said engineering crews worked through the night to restore service in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama but that customers should expect delays as backlogs are worked down.

The railroad said intermodal terminals in Jacksonville, central Florida, and Tampa have reopened, though train service delays are still expected. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)