CSX says to re-open rail traffic into storm-hit Jacksonville, Florida

SEATTLE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - CSX Corp said on Tuesday it expects to re-open rail traffic into Jacksonville, Florida, later this evening, although customers should expect delays as crews work despite power outages and fallen trees in the region.

The No. 3 U.S. railroad said customers should still expect delays for traffic moving into and out of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina due to power outages linked to Hurricane Irma.

CSX said it expects to resume rail service to Tampa on Wednesday night, while its route from Jacksonville to Orlando was still being evaluated with no timetable for when service would be restored.

CSX also said intermodal traffic destined to Florida East Coast Railway locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Pierce, Miami and the Port of Miami had resumed. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)