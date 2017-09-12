FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Irma weakens into tropical depression- NHC
September 12, 2017 / 2:47 AM / in a month

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Irma weakens into tropical depression- NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Irma will degenerate into remnant low by Tuesday evening, not Monday, following clarification from the U.S. NHC)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Irma, having weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, has further weakened to a tropical depression and is likely to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical Depression Irma, about 95 miles (150 km) south-southwest of Atlanta, Georgia packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour) at present, continues to bring heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States, the NHC said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

