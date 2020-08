HOUSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Port of Houston, the United States’ largest energy export port, began reopening to commercial shipping on Thursday after a day-long closure due to Hurricane Laura, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Port of Galveston, Texas, reopened to tug and barge traffic, and the Ports of Freeport, and Texas City, Texas, also reopened with draft restrictions, it said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese)