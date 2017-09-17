FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maria prompts Barbados to issue hurricane warning - NHC
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 17, 2017 / 3:49 PM / a month ago

Maria prompts Barbados to issue hurricane warning - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Barbados government has issued a hurricane warning for the Caribbean island of Dominica as Tropical Storm Maria made its way west-northwest, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

The storm, which the forecaster expects to reach hurricane status later Sunday, also prompted the island of St. Lucia to issue a tropical storm warning.

Maria was about 450 miles (720 km) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. (Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

