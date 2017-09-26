U.S. Senate leader says awaiting details on Puerto Rico needs after storm

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said lawmakers were working with the Trump administration to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last week but were still waiting to hear what additional resources were necessary.

“I expect we’ll hear more soon on what additional resources will be necessary in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the paths of the storms,” McConnell said in a statement. “The recovery effort will not be easy. It’s not going to be quick. But we’re here to do our part.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey)