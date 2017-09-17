FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maria prompts France to issue hurricane warning for Guadeloupe
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 17, 2017 / 6:24 PM / a month ago

Maria prompts France to issue hurricane warning for Guadeloupe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The French government has issued a hurricane warning for its Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe as Tropical Storm Maria moves west-southwest, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

France also issued a tropical storm warning for Martinique due to Maria, which the NHC expects to reach hurricane status later in the afternoon or in the evening on Sunday.

At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Maria was about 405 miles (655 km) southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. (Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

