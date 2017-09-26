Hurricane Maria boosts 2017 catastrophe losses to more than $100 bln -Fitch

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The probability of ratings downgrades for global insurers and reinsurers is mounting as the industry faces more than $100 billion in 2017 catastrophe losses, Fitch Ratings Inc said in a report on Tuesday.

Losses from Hurricane Maria, along with other 2017 catastrophes, will constitute a “capital event” for a number of reinsurance companies, instead of an earnings event, Fitch said. But reinsurers’ “very strong” capital levels limit risks to solvency, Fitch said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)