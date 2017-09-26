FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Maria boosts 2017 catastrophe losses to more than $100 bln -Fitch
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 6:47 PM / in 24 days

Hurricane Maria boosts 2017 catastrophe losses to more than $100 bln -Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The probability of ratings downgrades for global insurers and reinsurers is mounting as the industry faces more than $100 billion in 2017 catastrophe losses, Fitch Ratings Inc said in a report on Tuesday.

Losses from Hurricane Maria, along with other 2017 catastrophes, will constitute a “capital event” for a number of reinsurance companies, instead of an earnings event, Fitch said. But reinsurers’ “very strong” capital levels limit risks to solvency, Fitch said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.