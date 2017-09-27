FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maria regains hurricane strength - NHC
September 27, 2017

Maria regains hurricane strength - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Maria has regained its hurricane strength but is expected to weaken slightly over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Maria is about 165 miles (265 km) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the NHC added.

It is seen moving away from the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

