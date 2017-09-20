FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maria to remain category 5 hurricane until Puerto Rico landfall- NHC
September 20, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in a month

Maria to remain category 5 hurricane until Puerto Rico landfall- NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The core of Hurricane Maria is expected to reach the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning and is likely to remain a category 5 storm until landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is about 85 miles (140 km) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico packing maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour (270 km per hour) at present, the NHC said.

“Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

