U.S. FCC says over 95 pct of Puerto Rico cell sites out of service
September 21, 2017

U.S. FCC says over 95 pct of Puerto Rico cell sites out of service

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 95 percent of Puerto Rico's wireless cell sites were not working on Thursday after Hurricane Maria caused massive damage in the U.S. territory, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the hurricane "has had a catastrophic impact on Puerto Rico's communications networks" and that "getting Puerto Rico's communications networks up and running will be a challenging process, particularly given the power outages throughout the island."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
