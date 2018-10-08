Anadarko shuts two U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday shut its Marlin and Horn Mountain oil and gas platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and evacuated staff ahead of Hurricane Michael, the company said.

Other offshore producers, including Exxon Mobil, BP and BHP Billiton also shut some production in preparation for the storm, which is anticipated to make landfall along the eastern part of the Gulf on Wednesday. About 19 percent of oil output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had been shut by midday on Monday, according to regulators. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)