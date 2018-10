Oct 10 (Reuters) - Southern Co said it is reducing power at Units 1 and 2 at the Farley nuclear power plant in Alabama as a precautionary safety measure to prepare for potential weather-related conditions caused by Hurricane Michael.

The company said in a release the proactive steps will allow station personnel to continue monitoring the storm’s progress and shut the plant if necessary. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)