About 13 pct U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Hurricane Nate -BSEE
#Energy
October 13, 2017 / 6:18 PM / in 8 days

About 13 pct U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Hurricane Nate -BSEE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - About 13 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remains offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Friday.

That equals about 220,000 barrels per day in production that is offline, according to BSEE. Oil companies evacuated staff from Gulf platforms and curtailed output ahead of the storm, which hit the region last weekend.

About 7 percent of U.S. Gulf natural gas production remains offline, BSEE said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Houston; Editing by James Dalgleish)

