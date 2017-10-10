About 58.5 pct of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Nate -BSEE

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - About 58.5 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

That equals about 1.02 million barrels per day in production that is offline, according to BSEE. Oil companies evacuated staff from Gulf platforms and curtailed output ahead of the storm, which hit the region last weekend.

About 46 percent of Gulf natural gas production remains offline, BSEE said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao)