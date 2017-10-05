FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 15 days

Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has begun shutting in its U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company is shutting production at its Blind Faith, Genesis, Jack/St.Malo, Petronius and Tahiti facilities and evacuating personnel. Last year, Chevron pumped 128,000 barrels of oil per day from the U.S. Gulf.

Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday around Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.