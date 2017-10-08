FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nate downgraded to tropical storm, seen weakening quickly - NHC
October 8, 2017 / 8:56 AM / in 12 days

Nate downgraded to tropical storm, seen weakening quickly - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nate has been downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said early on Sunday, and was expected to quickly weaken as it moved farther inland across the deep south, Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachian Mountains.

Nate was about 135 m (215 km) west-southwest of Montgomery Alabama with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmh), the center said in a 3:30 a.m. advisory.

Nate will turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days, the center said. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet)

