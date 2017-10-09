FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nate becomes a post-tropical cyclone: NHC
October 9, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 11 days ago

Nate becomes a post-tropical cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Former hurricane Nate has become a post-tropical cyclone that continues to pack heavy rain and gusty winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm system is about 85 miles (135 km) northeast of Columbus, Ohio with maximum sustained winds of 20 mph (55 km/h), it said.

Nate was expected to continue tracking northeastward, moving through the Ohio Valley and into the lower great lakes on Monday.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

