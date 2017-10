Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nate’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 45 miles per hour (70 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday morning, a few hours after it swept ashore in Mississippi as a hurricane.

The storm was “rapidly weakening,” the center said in an advisory, which said heavy rains and storm surge flooding continued in the region. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by John Stonestreet)