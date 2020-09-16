Sally weakens into a tropical storm- U.S. NHC

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sally weakened into a tropical storm on Wednesday, although catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continued to occur over portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was located about 30 miles (45 km) north-northeast of Pensacola, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the NHC said.

“Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru)