U.S. energy firms tally damages from Hurricane Sally, begin restarts

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Storm-tossed U.S. offshore energy producers and exporters began clearing debris on Thursday from Hurricane Sally and booting up idle Gulf of Mexico operations after hunkering down for five days.

FILE PHOTO: Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

The storm toppled trees, flooded streets and left 465,000 homes and businesses in Alabama, Georgia and Florida without power. Sally became a tropical depression on Thursday dropping up to 18 inches (46 cm) and causing flash flooding on its slog from Alabama toward North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

Crews returned to at least 30 offshore oil and gas platforms. Equinor EQNR.OL and Chevron Corp CVX.N began restaffing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, following Murphy Oil Corp's MUR.N restart this week.

Bristow Group, which transports oil workers from a Galliano, Louisiana, heliport, resumed crew-change flights to facilities in the west and central Gulf of Mexico.

“We are making flights offshore and experiencing a slight increase in outbound passengers,” said heliport manager Lani Moneyhon.

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, a deepwater oil port that handles supertankers, reopened its marine terminal after suspending operations over the weekend.

Sally had shut 508,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and 805 million cubic feet of natural gas, more than a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output, and halted petrochemical exports all along the Gulf Coast.

About 1.4 million bpd of U.S. Gulf Coast refining capacity at six refineries were offline on Thursday, according to the U.S. Energy Department, including two plants under repair since Hurricane Laura and another halted by weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crude futures CLc1LCOc1 rose 2% on Thursday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries promised to crack down on members' exceeding output pledges. U.S. gasoline futures RBOB gained about 3% and was near the highest level this month. [nL4N2GE0NM]

Sally drenched an area from eastern Alabama to the Carolinas with torrential rains. At 11 am. CDT (1500 UTC), it was located about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Athens, Georgia, moving northeast at 23 miles per hour (33 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Sally is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Thursday night, according to the NHC.

Phillips 66 PSX.N, which shut its 255,600-bpd Alliance, Louisiana, oil refinery ahead of the storm, said it was advancing planned maintenance at the facility and would keep processing halted.

Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L's Mobile, Alabama, chemical plant and refinery reported no serious damage from an initial survey, the company said. Chevron said its Pascagoula, Mississippi, oil refinery operated normally through the storm.

Shell will keep the crude distillation unit, alkylation unit and reformer shut for at least a week at its 227,400-bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery for short-term maintenance work, sources told Reuters. The units were shut due to the threat from Sally.