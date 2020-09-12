Murphy Oil removing some staff from offshore facilities ahead of storm

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp on Saturday said it was preparing to remove non-essential staff from offshore oil facilities in the Eastern U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a storm brewed.

A weather disturbance was forecast to develop on Saturday into a tropical storm and could become the second hurricane in a month to threaten the second-largest U.S. oil production region, the National Hurricane Center said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)