U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore crude oil output down two-thirds - Interior Dept.

HOUSTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output was down on Wednesday by 1.23 million barrels, or 67% of the region’s daily production, the U.S. Department of Interior reported, as energy companies shut production as Hurricane Zeta neared the Gulf Coast.

Producers had evacuated staff from 231 platforms and drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as of midday on Wednesday. Producers halted some 44.5% of offshore natural gas production, or 1.20 billion cubic feet per day, Interior Department figures showed. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)