FACTBOX-Almost 2.3 million in U.S. Southeast without power from Hurricane Zeta

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Almost 2.3 million homes and businesses were without power on Thursday from Louisiana to Virginia after Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and moved northeast across the U.S. Southeast, according to local utilities. That is down from almost 3.0 million total customers affected by Zeta. As the storm moved northeast, utilities along the Gulf Coast were restoring power, while there were new outages in Virginia. Southern Co's Georgia Power unit, the utility with the most affected customers, has already restored service to over 220,000 customers. Separately, there were still about 340,000 customers still without power in Oklahoma and Texas following ice storms there earlier in the week. The remnants of Zeta were currently over Virginia. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Provi Out Now Served nce Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 428,100 3,106,700 Entergy - Louisiana LA 398,200 1,184,000 Southern - Georgia Power GA 384,800 2,562,400 Southern - Alabama Power AL 382,000 1,400,000 Southern - Mississippi Power MS 78,800 189,700 Cleco LA 61,500 284,500 Coast EPA MS 61,200 83,600 Singing River Electric MS 53,300 76,000 Cobb EMC GA 50,000 207,900 Greystone Power GA 46,900 131,500 Amicalola EMC GA 34,800 49,900 Energy United NC 31,300 130,000 Dominion VA, NC 29,900 2,672,500 Central Alabama Electric AL 28,800 43,900 Habersham EMC GA 22,100 34,000 Blue Ridge Electric Coop SC 21,900 67,100 Sawnee EMC GA 21,300 183,600 Carroll EMC GA 21,300 51,300 Danville Utilities VA 16,500 42,000 Blue Ridge Mountain EMC GA 14,600 54,000 Walton EMC GA 13,000 131,000 Jackson EMC GA 12,600 228,400 Tri-State GA, TN, NC 12,400 19,700 Coweta-Fayette EMC GA 11,200 83,200 Coosa Valley Electric Coop AL 10,800 17,500 Rutherford Electric NC 10,600 67,000 Baldwin EMC AL 9,500 80,000 Total 2,267,400 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Nick Macfie)