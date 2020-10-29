Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

FACTBOX-Almost 2.3 million in U.S. Southeast without power from Hurricane Zeta

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 29 (Reuters) - Almost 2.3 million homes and businesses were without
power on Thursday from Louisiana to Virginia after Hurricane Zeta slammed into
the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and moved northeast across the U.S. Southeast,
according to local utilities.
    That is down from almost 3.0 million total customers affected by Zeta. As
the storm moved northeast, utilities along the Gulf Coast were restoring power,
while there were new outages in Virginia.
    Southern Co's Georgia Power unit, the utility with the most affected
customers, has already restored service to over 220,000 customers.
    Separately, there were still about 340,000 customers still without power in
Oklahoma and Texas following ice storms there earlier in the week.
    The remnants of Zeta were currently over Virginia.
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
        
 Power Company                 State/Provi    Out Now         Served 
                                   nce                     
 Duke - Carolinas                NC, SC          428,100     3,106,700 
 Entergy - Louisiana               LA            398,200     1,184,000 
 Southern - Georgia Power          GA            384,800     2,562,400 
 Southern - Alabama Power          AL            382,000     1,400,000 
 Southern - Mississippi Power      MS             78,800       189,700 
 Cleco                             LA             61,500       284,500 
 Coast EPA                         MS             61,200        83,600 
 Singing River Electric            MS             53,300        76,000 
 Cobb EMC                          GA             50,000       207,900 
 Greystone Power                   GA             46,900       131,500 
 Amicalola EMC                     GA             34,800        49,900 
 Energy United                     NC             31,300       130,000 
 Dominion                        VA, NC           29,900     2,672,500 
 Central Alabama Electric          AL             28,800        43,900 
 Habersham EMC                     GA             22,100        34,000 
 Blue Ridge Electric Coop          SC             21,900        67,100 
 Sawnee EMC                        GA             21,300       183,600 
 Carroll EMC                       GA             21,300        51,300 
 Danville Utilities                VA             16,500        42,000 
 Blue Ridge Mountain EMC           GA             14,600        54,000 
 Walton EMC                        GA             13,000       131,000 
 Jackson EMC                       GA             12,600       228,400 
 Tri-State                     GA, TN, NC         12,400        19,700 
 Coweta-Fayette EMC                GA             11,200        83,200 
 Coosa Valley Electric Coop        AL             10,800        17,500 
 Rutherford Electric               NC             10,600        67,000 
 Baldwin EMC                       AL              9,500        80,000 Total       2,267,400          
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Nick Macfie)
