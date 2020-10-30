FACTBOX-Over 1.1 million in U.S. Southeast without power from Hurricane Zeta

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Over 1.1 million homes and businesses were still without power on Friday from Louisiana to North Carolina after Hurricane Zeta slammed into Louisiana late Wednesday and moved northeast across the U.S. Southeast, according to local utilities. That is down from around 3.0 million total customers affected by the storm. Entergy Corp's Louisiana utilities, which took the first hit from the storm and have the most current outages, said they restored power to over 150,000 of the roughly 480,000 customers affected. Most of the Entergy outages were in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. The company said it has amassed a storm team of about 5,400 to respond to outages and will provide estimated restoration times by Friday evening. Separately, there were about 247,000 customers still without power in Oklahoma and Texas following ice storms earlier in the week. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Pro Out Now Served vince Entergy - Louisiana LA 324,800 1,184,000 Southern - Alabama Power AL 204,000 1,400,000 Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 176,900 3,106,700 Southern - Georgia Power GA 157,900 2,562,400 Southern - Mississippi Power MS 60,600 189,700 Coast EPA MS 55,000 83,600 Singing River Electric MS 31,800 76,000 Amicalola EMC GA 26,000 49,900 Central Alabama Electric AL 22,400 43,900 Cobb EMC GA 22,000 207,900 Greystone Power GA 16,400 131,500 Habersham EMC GA 14,600 34,000 Cleco LA 12,800 284,500 Blue Ridge Electric Coop SC 12,600 67,100 Energy United NC 13,900 130,000 Total 1,151,700 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)