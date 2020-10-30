Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-Over 1.1 million in U.S. Southeast without power from Hurricane Zeta

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Over 1.1 million homes and businesses were still without
power on Friday from Louisiana to North Carolina after Hurricane Zeta slammed
into Louisiana late Wednesday and moved northeast across the U.S. Southeast,
according to local utilities.
    That is down from around 3.0 million total customers affected by the storm.
    Entergy Corp's Louisiana utilities, which took the first hit from
the storm and have the most current outages, said they restored power to over
150,000 of the roughly 480,000 customers affected.
    Most of the Entergy outages were in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. The
company said it has amassed a storm team of about 5,400 to respond to outages
and will provide estimated restoration times by Friday evening.
    Separately, there were about 247,000 customers still without power in
Oklahoma and Texas following ice storms earlier in the week.
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
        
 Power Company                   State/Pro    Out Now         Served 
                                   vince                   
 Entergy - Louisiana                LA           324,800     1,184,000 
 Southern - Alabama Power           AL           204,000     1,400,000 
 Duke - Carolinas                 NC, SC         176,900     3,106,700 
 Southern - Georgia Power           GA           157,900     2,562,400 
 Southern - Mississippi Power       MS            60,600       189,700 
 Coast EPA                          MS            55,000        83,600 
 Singing River Electric             MS            31,800        76,000 
 Amicalola EMC                      GA            26,000        49,900 
 Central Alabama Electric           AL            22,400        43,900 
 Cobb EMC                           GA            22,000       207,900 
 Greystone Power                    GA            16,400       131,500 
 Habersham EMC                      GA            14,600        34,000 
 Cleco                              LA            12,800       284,500 
 Blue Ridge Electric Coop           SC            12,600        67,100 
 Energy United                      NC            13,900       130,000 Total      1,151,700          
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up