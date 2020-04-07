Audio book streamer Storytel hits Q1 subscriber growth target

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Audio book streaming group Storytel on Tuesday said it had hit its forecast for growth in paying subscribers in the first quarter, adding booming customer inflow during the latter part of March pointed to a strong start of the second quarter.

The company said it had an average of 1,154,800 paying subscribers in the first quarter, an increase of 71,400 customers compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and in line with its forecast of 1,154,000 paying subscribers.

“Storytel saw a very strong influx of customers during the quarter and more than a doubling during the last two weeks of March - a level of intake that is unprecedented in Storytel history,” CEO Jonas Tellander said in a statement.

Storytel, noting a boost in customer activity due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said had extended its free trial period from 14 to 30 days.

“That means that part of the powerful customer influx effect we experience will manifest itself in the upcoming months, giving Storytel’s subscriber growth a flying start in the second quarter,” Tellander said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)