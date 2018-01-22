D.C. Circuit rejects challenge to Strata Energy's uranium mining

A federal appeals court has rejected two environmental groups’ challenge to Strata Energy’s uranium mining project in Wyoming, rebuffing claims that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission was arbitrary and capricious in granting the project a license.

The commission’s licensing procedure “was not ideal” but the environmental groups did not identify any substantive flaws in its decisions, Senior Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg in Washington, D.C. said on Friday. He was joined in the ruling by Circuit Judges Stephen Williams and Brett Kavanaugh.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n4t5N9