Straumann could increase guidance after Q2 - CEO

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Straumann will see how the dental implant maker performs during its second quarter before looking at possibly increasing its sales guidance for the year, Chief Executive Marco Gadola said on Tuesday.

The Basel-based company confirmed its outlook of increasing its sales, when adjusted for currency swings, in the low-teen percentage range, despite reporting a 17.1 percent rise in the first quarter.

“We are off to a strong start, better than expected and better than our guidance,” Gadola told Reuters in an interview. “We will look at Q2, and should that develop positively, more positively than Q1, we will have a look at our guidance for the full year.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)