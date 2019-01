ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding said Marco Gadola will step down as its chief executive at the start of next year, the dental implant maker said on Tuesday, and be replaced by the current head of its North American business.

Gadola, who has been CEO since 2013, will remain with the company as a board member after being replaced by Guillaume Daniellot, the Swiss company said. (Reporting by John Revill)