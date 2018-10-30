Straumann says it can maintain growth in 2019 after upping 2018 outlook

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Straumann’s chief executive said on Tuesday the Swiss dental implant maker could continue to grow quickly next year after the company upped its 2018 sales outlook.

The Basel company is on course to increase its 2018 organic sales, which are adjusted for currencies and acquisitions, in the 16 to 19 percent range, Marco Gadola told Reuters.

“We have ample opportunists to grow and outperform the market,” Gadola said in an interview. “But we will give our full guidance for 2019 when we give our full 2018 results in March next year.

“We have many initiatives which have not yet peaked.” (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Edmund Blair)