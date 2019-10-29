Straumann CEO says company has resolved manufacturing issues

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding will be in a better position to take sales from rivals next year, Chief Executive Marco Gadola said on Tuesday after the Swiss dental implant maker raised its full year guidance and beat expectations for its third quarter sales.

The Basel-based company will be in a better position in 2020 after resolving supply problems at its digital scanning equipment and clear aligners manufacturing facilities during 2019.

“We have a tremendous potential to take share away from our competitors in all the segments we are in,” Gadola told Reuters. “From a supply point of view we will be in better shape next year.”

Straumann, which also announced on Tuesday it was buying U.S. manufacturer Bay Materials, a maker of thermoplastic used in clear aligners used to straighten teeth, currently has no large acquisitions planned, Gadola said.