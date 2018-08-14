FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Straumann raises FY revenue outlook on decade-high organic growth rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Straumann raised its full-year revenue target as its organic sales growth exceeded 20 percent for the first time in ten years, helped by strong performance in Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

The company, which provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, said it now expects full-year revenue to grow at a mid-teen percentage rate, above its previous forecast for a low-double-digit growth.

Second-quarter revenue rose 20.4 percent organically to 357.3 million Swiss francs ($359.4 million), exceeding analysts’ expectations of 340 million Swiss francs.

“Strong volume increases fueled our profitability – which increased, despite further investments in the sales organization, R&D and marketing,” Chief Executive Marco Gadola said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Vyas Mohan

