Healthcare
Straumann sale surge 23 pct, meets profit forecast

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Straumann’s annual sales increased at their fastest rate in 13 years, the dental implant maker said on Tuesday, helping the Swiss company meet profit forecasts.

Basel-based Straumann reported net profit of 277.8 million Swiss francs ($276.42 million), matching an average of analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Full-year revenue rose 23 percent to 1.36 billion Swiss francs, the fastest rate since 2005. Organic revenue, which cuts out currency swings and acquisitions, increased by 19 percent - at the top end of the company’s guidance for a high teens percentage rise.

$1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal

