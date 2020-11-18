Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group quarterly profit up as people eat at home

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group STRS.TA eked out a 4% gain in third-quarter net profit, helped by sales of dairy, salads and other products as many consumers eat at home due to coronavirus restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: Food items produced by Israeli company Strauss Group are seen on display at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tova Cohen

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee, posted net profit of 158 million shekels ($47 million) in the July-September period, up from 153 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.1% to 2.17 billion shekels, although organic growth excluding foreign exchange effects from a stronger shekel was 3.9%.

Israel went into a second lockdown in September. Restaurants are only open now for take out and delivery services.

The company said its business catering to those eating at home saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the closure of restaurants, hotels and cafes particularly hit its coffee business despite a rise in household sales.

Consumption of food for special events and parties, mainly sweet and savoury snacks, also dropped.

Chief Executive Giora Bardea said the company had the financial strength to “live with COVID-19 and the accompanying complexities, to deliver organic sales growth, an improvement in the operating profit margin, and an increase in net profit.”

Sales at Strauss Israel grew 6.1% to 953 million shekels.

Coffee sales fell 13.6% from a year earlier to 851 million shekels, but were up 1.4% excluding foreign exchange effects.

Strauss is one of the market leaders for roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe. In Brazil, its Tres Coracoes joint venture is a market leader with a 28% share.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture with Pepsico PEP.O fell 3.8%, or 1.1% excluding foreign exchange effects. Strauss Water sales rose 10.5%.

Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food industry with a market share of 11.9% in 2019.

($1 = 3.3516 shekels)