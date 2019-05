May 31 (Reuters) - Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc said on Friday that it was in advanced discussions over a possible all cash offer for online peer Stride Gaming Plc .

The offer, 151 pence per share, would be at a 28% premium to Stride’s close on Thursday and values the company at 114.5 million pounds ($144.24 million). ($1 = 0.7931 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)