Westlaw News
December 12, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated a day ago

Appeals court upholds $248 million patent verdict for Stryker against Zimmer

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $248 million patent infringement verdict Stryker Corp won against rival medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, bringing a likely end to a long-running court battle that previously ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a July 2017 lower court decision that Stryker was entitled to enhanced damages because Zimmer willfully infringed patents on a surgical wound-cleaning wand.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SHHegC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.