Appeals court upholds $254 million patent verdict for Stryker against Zimmer

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $254 million patent infringement verdict Stryker Corp won against rival medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, bringing a likely end to a long-running court battle that previously ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a July 2017 lower court decision that Stryker was entitled to enhanced damages because Zimmer willfully infringed patents on a surgical wound-cleaning wand.

