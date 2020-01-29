UPDATE 1-UK regulator says StubHub found misleading people about ticket availability

(Adds background on Viagogo, details from statement on Stubhub)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog on Wednesday directed StubHub to make changes to its website after the ticket reseller was found misleading people about ticket availability, months after Viagogo was pulled up for similar violations.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said StubHub had failed to adequately disclose that tickets may not ensure entry into an event. StubHub was not immediately available for comment.

Ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd is poised to close its acquisition deal for StubHub, after it bought the company from EBay Inc for $4.05 billion in November.

The CMA said in September that Viagogo had addressed its outstanding concerns about how it presents important information to its customers.

On Wednesday, the regulator said it was also continuing to monitor Viagogo.

The CMA said StubHub has agreed to make changes to its website, failing which the watchdog will consider taking legal recourse.

The CMA also raised other concerns including StubHub’s failure in ensuring people know exactly where they will sit in a venue and in taking sufficient steps to make sure that the full addresses of business sellers are displayed. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shailesh Kuber)