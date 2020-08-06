Panel consolidates StubHub coronavirus ticket refund lawsuits

A federal panel on Thursday consolidated lawsuits alleging ticket resale company StubHub wrongly changed its policies for refunds for events canceled or delayed due to the COVID-19.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered that a federal judge in San Francisco hear the lawsuits, but it declined to consolidate those cases with a broader set of lawsuits against others in the secondary market for tickets as “few efficiencies” would be gained from doing so.

